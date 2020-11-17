Fujifilm’s instant photo printer drops to new low at $80 shipped (20% off) Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, Adorama is offering the Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer for *$79.99 shipped* in black or white. For comparison, it goes for $100 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5, and it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this instant printer offers a larger format of 2.4- by 2.4-inches, and is “ideal for Instagram prints.” It connects wirelessly to your phone or tablet, including the latest iPhones and iPads, making it super simple to print high-quality pictures anywhere you are. Plus, it can even print captures from your camera if you simply transfer the image with an SD card adapter and then load it in as a normal photo. The app is quite robust, as well, as it’ll allow you to add messages, hashtags, and more to your pictures before printing. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



