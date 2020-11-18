Sony’s iconic PlayStation shapes take over London Tube station for UK PS5 launch
Sony’s PS5 marketing stunt. | Sony UK
Sony has taken over Oxford Circus Tube station in London to mark the launch of the PS5 in the UK. The marketing stunt will last for 48 hours, and sees the Tube station rebranded with PlayStation shapes throughout. The walls of the tube station have changed, alongside the decorative roundels for the four station entrances at street level.
These four entrances have the PlayStation shapes you’ll find on the PS5’s DualSense controller. Each one is just a few steps away from Microsoft’s big London store, too. The Tube rebranding also extends across London. Mile End station is now being rebranded Miles End, in a nod to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Lancaster Gate is being rebranded Ratchet and Clankaster Gate, Seven Sisters transformed...
