Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fortnite is getting in-game video chat

The Verge Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Fortnite is getting in-game video chatSoon, you’ll be able to see your friends while you play Fortnite together online. Epic is adding a new video chat feature to the battle royale game, where players can see livefeeds of their friends inside the game. It’s launching today, though initially, the feature will only be available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

The feature is powered by Houseparty, a chat app that Epic acquired last year. (Houseparty has powered Fortnite’s cross-platform voice chat since last September.) In order to utilize it, you’ll need to link your Epic and Houseparty accounts; after that’s done, you can enable a “Fortnite mode” in the app. When this happens, you can create a party of friends, and their livefeeds will be displayed on the left-hand side of the screen as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games

Epic’s new tech could theoretically put your facial expressions in Fortnite

 Image: Hyprsense

Constant updating has turned Fortnite from an early access fort-building game to a popular social space to spend time with friends,..
The Verge

Lil Nas X’s Roblox concert was attended 33 million times

 Image: Roblox

Lil Nas X performed to an audience of millions across two days and four shows this weekend, playing in a setting that literally made him..
The Verge

How the PS5’s DualSense controller makes games like Fortnite and NBA 2K21 better

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Ever since the introduction of dual sticks, video game controllers haven’t changed that much. There’s been the..
The Verge

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games

 A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Inc’s counterclaims against Epic Games, in a dispute that has seen the online game..
WorldNews

Epic Games Epic Games American video game company

PSA: Epic will honor V-Bucks trapped on Apple platforms

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

With everything else going on, you may have momentarily forgotten Epic Games and Apple’s on-going legal..
The Verge
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite [Video]

Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite

Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free. According to The Verge, the offer is valid from November 10, starting at 7 PM ET through December 31 for players 18 years old or older in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney Plus is available. Any real-money purchases made in 'Fortnite' beginning from November 6, including the purchase of its-in game V-Bucks currency, will qualify users for the offer. The Verge reported that the purchases made with V-Bucks are not eligible. Once the two-month Disney Plus trial ends, users will be charged the monthly rate for a subscription unless they cancel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Houseparty (app) Social networking app


Punch Club Punch Club video game

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boy Snitches Out Sister When Mom Threatens to Take Away His Video Game Console [Video]

Boy Snitches Out Sister When Mom Threatens to Take Away His Video Game Console

When this mom came back from work, she found a broken vase in her room and decided to find out who did it. She asked her children, and they took each other’s names. Finally, she threatened her son to..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Zoom Treats Customers To Limitless Talk Time On Thanksgiving [Video]

Zoom Treats Customers To Limitless Talk Time On Thanksgiving

Business Insider reports, as a thank you to their customers, Zoom is lifting its 40 minute video call limit for Thanksgiving 2020. Starting at midnight on November 26, until 6 a.m. ET. on November 27,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Identical twins earn six-figure salaries creating video games [Video]

Identical twins earn six-figure salaries creating video games

Identical 20-year-old twin brothers who created their first video game agedjust 13 are now earning at least £100,000 a year each, have paid off theirparents' mortgage and are financing their siblings'..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Fortnite is getting in-game video chat

Fortnite is getting in-game video chat Soon, you’ll be able to see your friends while you play Fortnite together online. Epic is adding a new video chat feature to the battle royale game, where...
The Verge Also reported by •The RegisterAppleInsider

Federal Judge Tosses Apple's Theft Claims in Ongoing Epic Games Legal Fight

 A California federal judge on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple's counterclaims against Epic Games in its ongoing antitrust battle over Apple's App Store fees (via...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Epic Games brings 'Fortnite' fight with Apple to Australia's courts

 Apple's legal fight with Epic over "Fortnite" and App Store rules has expanded onto another continent, with Epic launching a legal claim against Apple in...
AppleInsider Also reported by •The Register