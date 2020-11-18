Fortnite is getting in-game video chat
Soon, you’ll be able to see your friends while you play Fortnite together online. Epic is adding a new video chat feature to the battle royale game, where players can see livefeeds of their friends inside the game. It’s launching today, though initially, the feature will only be available on PC, PS4, and PS5.
The feature is powered by Houseparty, a chat app that Epic acquired last year. (Houseparty has powered Fortnite’s cross-platform voice chat since last September.) In order to utilize it, you’ll need to link your Epic and Houseparty accounts; after that’s done, you can enable a “Fortnite mode” in the app. When this happens, you can create a party of friends, and their livefeeds will be displayed on the left-hand side of the screen as...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games
Epic’s new tech could theoretically put your facial expressions in FortniteImage: Hyprsense
Constant updating has turned Fortnite from an early access fort-building game to a popular social space to spend time with friends,..
The Verge
Lil Nas X’s Roblox concert was attended 33 million timesImage: Roblox
Lil Nas X performed to an audience of millions across two days and four shows this weekend, playing in a setting that literally made him..
The Verge
How the PS5’s DualSense controller makes games like Fortnite and NBA 2K21 betterPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Ever since the introduction of dual sticks, video game controllers haven’t changed that much. There’s been the..
The Verge
Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic GamesA federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Inc’s counterclaims against Epic Games, in a dispute that has seen the online game..
WorldNews
Epic Games American video game company
PSA: Epic will honor V-Bucks trapped on Apple platformsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
With everything else going on, you may have momentarily forgotten Epic Games and Apple’s on-going legal..
The Verge
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Houseparty (app) Social networking app
Punch Club video game
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources