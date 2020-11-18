Cloudbolt announces $35M Series B debt/equity investment to help manage hybrid cloud Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Cloudbolt, a Bethesda, MD startup that helps companies manage hybrid cloud environments, announced a $35 million Series B investment today. It was split between $15 million in equity investment and $20 Million in debt. Insight Partners provided the equity side of the equation, while Hercules Capital and Bridge Bank supplied the venture debt. The company […] 👓 View full article

