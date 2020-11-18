Global  
 

Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly after deadly crashes forced a two-year ban

The Verge Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the Boeing 737 Max to fly for the first time since the plane was involved in two deadly crashes within five months of each other. On Wednesday, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order that paves the way for the troubled aircraft to return to commercial service.

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 passengers and crew members. Boeing continued to manufacture the airplane, but in December 2019, the company announced plans to halt production at its Renton, Washington manufacturing plant. Production resumed in May 2020 but at a much lower rate and with a renewed focus on workplace safety and quality.

The FAA says...
