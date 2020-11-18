Jinx launches a text-to-buy dog food platform, with help from Initialized Capital
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Jinx is launching a simple way to buy dog food and manage orders via text message. The startup says it has developed “the first text-to-buy platform in the legacy pet food space,” in partnership with its investor Initialized Capital and the firm’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian (who departed earlier this year and is raising a new fund). […]
