Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jinx launches a text-to-buy dog food platform, with help from Initialized Capital

TechCrunch Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Jinx is launching a simple way to buy dog food and manage orders via text message. The startup says it has developed “the first text-to-buy platform in the legacy pet food space,” in partnership with its investor Initialized Capital and the firm’s co-founder Alexis Ohanian (who departed earlier this year and is raising a new fund). […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ina Garten’s Favorite Comfort Food Isn’t What You’d Expect (and It’s Actually Really Good [Video]

Ina Garten’s Favorite Comfort Food Isn’t What You’d Expect (and It’s Actually Really Good

A comfort food we could eat every day?! Sign us up.

Credit: EatingWell     Duration: 00:49Published
Bad Foods You Should Be Eating [Video]

Bad Foods You Should Be Eating

Coffee, chocolate and other "bad" foods can all have a place in your diet.

Credit: EatingWell     Duration: 01:00Published
Cute Toddler Feeding Dogs Spills Food [Video]

Cute Toddler Feeding Dogs Spills Food

This cute toddler wanted to feed their big dogs. They carried the scooper to the room where dog food was kept and poured food into the dogs' dishes, spilling some of on the way. They even banged the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 03:03Published