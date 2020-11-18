Global  
 

Google Search honors Alex Trebek with Jeopardy easter egg

9to5Google Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
This month saw the passing of Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy and a global icon. To honor Trebek’s life and legacy, Google Search has introduced a simple Jeopardy-themed easter egg.

