Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Put the Baby Yoda Monopoly board under the tree for just $10 (Reg. $20) + more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Walmart is now offering the Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Board Game for* $10 with free shipping* in orders over $35. Regularly $20, and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 50% in savings, matching our previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re looking to spice up game night or add a new piece to your Star Wars collection, the Baby Yoda edition Monopoly is a great option. This is the classic you remember with special tweaks based on The Mandalorian including buying and trading objects from The Child’s adventures as well as places like the Razor Crest Cockpit and Razor Crest Storage Bay. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More board game deals below. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Baby Yoda Arrives At International Space Station

WEB EXTRA: Baby Yoda Arrives At International Space Station 00:22

 Four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station Monday (11/16) night. They brought a tiny stuffed Baby Yoda on board. The toy is the team's zero-gravity indicator. Take a look.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nearly half of Americans admit their skin is their biggest insecurity [Video]

Nearly half of Americans admit their skin is their biggest insecurity

One in five Americans would rather have clearer skin than a fulfilling sex life, according to new stats. A recent survey about health and self-confidence revealed that out of 2,000 U.S. adults, 21%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Hungry dog gets tasty treat with help from Baby Yoda [Video]

Hungry dog gets tasty treat with help from Baby Yoda

Special thanks to Haggis the doggy for playing the role of Baby Yoda. Hilarious!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:07Published
Baby Yoda space macarons now available [Video]

Baby Yoda space macarons now available

If you're looking for a tasty holiday treat for a Star Wars fan, Baby Yoda Mandalorian macarons could be just the thing.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published