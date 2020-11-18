Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Upgrade your kitchen with Amazon’s Pull-Down Faucet: $67 (Save 27%)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for *$67.18 shipped*. That’s up to $25 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked in the last six months. This sleek faucet features a zinc alloy body and handle. It’s compatible with 1- or 3-hole mount layouts and boasts a 59-inch pull-down sprayer with two settings. Amazon backs this unit with a 1-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Get fired up in the kitchen with this culinary torch that’s up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day [Video]

Get fired up in the kitchen with this culinary torch that’s up to 35% off during Amazon Prime Day

Get fancy in the kitchen and fire up your food with this culinary torch. You can make smores, crème brûlée and even use it to solder jewelry! Find it on sale on October 13th and 14th during Amazon..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:37Published