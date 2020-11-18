Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Last of Us Part II' leads the 2020 Game Awards nominees

engadget Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Game Awards are just a few weeks away, and we now know which games are in contention. The Last of Us Part II leads the way with 10 nominations. It seems to be nominated in every category in which it was eligible, including game of the year and th...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The Game Awards 2020 nominees: The Last of Us Part 2, Hades lead the list

The Game Awards 2020 nominees: The Last of Us Part 2, Hades lead the list
Polygon