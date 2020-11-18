Google Releases And Pulls Google Chrome for Apple Silicon

Global  
 

Google Releases And Pulls Google Chrome for Apple SiliconApple announced the M1 chip earlier this month, and the very first devices powered by Apple Silicon started shipping only recently, so software developers out there are in a rush to optimize their apps for these computers. And of course, Google is one of the first trying to take advantage of Apple Silicon, so this week the company shipped Google Chrome specifically optimized for the M1 chip. Those who have already purchased a device powered by Apple Silicon were allowed to download Google Chrome from the official website, only that the Mountain View-based search giant actually pulled it only a few hours after launching the browser. And it’s all because of a critical crash that was rapidly acknowledged by Google. “Earlier today we updated our Chrome download page to include a new version of Chrome optimized for new macOS devices featuring an Apple processor. We’ve discovered that the version of Chrome made available for download today may crash unexpectedly. This ...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Google wheres my family

Google wheres my family 00:30

 Google created an app to help family members find each other. Each family member will download the service and you can ask google to find your family member and it will locate them for you.

