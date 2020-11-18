Google Releases And Pulls Google Chrome for Apple Silicon

Microsoft, Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads



Tech companies Microsoft and Apple are working together to make the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers work on iPhones and iPads. According to The Verge, Currently, the new controllers are not.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 1 day ago

Blind runner 'born to run' completes solo 5K, Google technology in hand



VIDEO SHOWS: PRESIDENT AND CEO FOR GUIDING EYES FOR THE BLIND, 50, THOMAS PANEK, RUNNING 5K IN CENTRAL PARK / INTERVIEW / GOOGLE VIDEO WITH GUIDELINE TECHNOLOGY / INTERVIEW WITH GOOGLE RESEARCH Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 06:28 Published 3 days ago