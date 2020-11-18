Global  
 

Facebook moderators say company is asking them to 'risk our lives'

engadget Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
In an open letter published Wednesday, a group of Facebook moderators say the company is putting them and their families at risk by asking them to go back to work in the midst of the pandemic. The content reviewers say that while workers with a docto...
