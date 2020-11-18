Global  
 

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ will air on PBS, in spite of Apple TV+ rights exclusive

TechCrunch Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Call it a holiday miracle. Apple today announced that animated holiday classics “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will, indeed, be appearing on television this year. The news comes after some pushback against an Apple TV+ exclusive that found the Peanuts cartoons being pulled from TV broadcast. As we noted last month, […]
