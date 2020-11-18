Global  
 

GM to leverage driver data as it jumps back into the insurance business

TechCrunch Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
General Motors is launching an insurance service, returning to a business that it abandoned more than a decade ago, but this time more in step with the connected-car era. The service, called OnStar Insurance, will offer bundled auto, home and renters’ insurance, starting this year with GM employees in Arizona. GM’s new insurance agency, OnStar […]
