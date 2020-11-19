Global  
 

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' transfers and backups are now available

engadget Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Nintendo’s holiday update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has arrived along with its most important feature addition: the ability to transfer save data to another Switch. If you’ve played any Animal Crossing title before, you know that there’s noth...
