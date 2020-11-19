Global  
 

MIUI 12 Android 11 Update Arrives In India Starting With Redmi Note 9 Pro

Fossbytes Thursday, 19 November 2020
After months of wait, it appears Xiaomi has finally picked up some pace in issuing the Android 11-based MIUI 12 updates. Last week, Xiaomi released MIUI 12 Android 11 stable updates to its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro devices in China. The company is now rolling out the stable beta version of the update […]
Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

 Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro devices in India. The company hasn’t officially revealed anything as yet,...
BGR India