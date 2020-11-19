MIUI 12 Android 11 Update Arrives In India Starting With Redmi Note 9 Pro Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After months of wait, it appears Xiaomi has finally picked up some pace in issuing the Android 11-based MIUI 12 updates. Last week, Xiaomi released MIUI 12 Android 11 stable updates to its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro devices in China. The company is now rolling out the stable beta version of the update […] 👓 View full article

BGR India 5 days ago






