'Among Us' developers tease new map, Game Awards announcement
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () It’s been a busy few months for the team behind Among Us, as the indie game exploded in popularity so quickly that they had to cancel plans for a sequel and devote work to expanding the existing game. Now Innersloth has established a dedicated social...
These Are the Game Awards’
2020 Game of the Year Nominees.
The nominations for Geoff Keighley's
Game Awards were announced on Wednesday. .
These titles are up for game of the year.
'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'.
'Doom Eternal'.
'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'.
'Ghost of Tsushima'...