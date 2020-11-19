Global  
 

'Among Us' developers tease new map, Game Awards announcement

engadget Thursday, 19 November 2020
It’s been a busy few months for the team behind Among Us, as the indie game exploded in popularity so quickly that they had to cancel plans for a sequel and devote work to expanding the existing game. Now Innersloth has established a dedicated social...
