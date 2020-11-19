Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK security pros worry about breaking the law when defending against attacks

betanews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A new report released today by the CyberUp Campaign and techUK has found that 80 percent of UK security professionals worry about breaking the law in the process of defending against cyberattacks. The Computer Misuse Act (1990) is the law that governs the activities of cyber security professionals in the UK and the survey finds a near-unanimous (93 percent) belief that the Act -- written before the advent of modern cyber security -- does not represent a piece of legislation fit for this century. The survey shows that, in some cases, cyber security researchers are being stopped from preventing harm… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Parisians clash over law that could ban publication of images of French police

Parisians clash over law that could ban publication of images of French police 05:39

 Protest against the Global Security Law and also the celebration of the second anniversary of the Yellow Vest movement took place in Paris on Tuesday (November 17) outside the French Parliament in Asse

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demonstrators rally outside Toulouse courthouse as protests over security law continue in France [Video]

Demonstrators rally outside Toulouse courthouse as protests over security law continue in France

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Toulouse, France on Thursday (November 26) to protest against the government's security law.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border

Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Security has also been deployed in Haryana's Karnal in view of farmers' protest march. Police have barricaded..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
Thousands gather in Lyon to protest French security law [Video]

Thousands gather in Lyon to protest French security law

Thousands took to the streets of Lyon, France on Tuesday (November 25) to protest against the government's security law.Footage filmed by @AntoineCOMTE shows protesters chanting and dancing.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published