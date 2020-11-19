UK security pros worry about breaking the law when defending against attacks

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new report released today by the CyberUp Campaign and techUK has found that 80 percent of UK security professionals worry about breaking the law in the process of defending against cyberattacks. The Computer Misuse Act (1990) is the law that governs the activities of cyber security professionals in the UK and the survey finds a near-unanimous (93 percent) belief that the Act -- written before the advent of modern cyber security -- does not represent a piece of legislation fit for this century. The survey shows that, in some cases, cyber security researchers are being stopped from preventing harm… [Continue Reading]