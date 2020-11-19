Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Among Us developer teases new map for next month

The Verge Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Among Us developer teases new map for next monthThe screenshot appears to show a cockpit, complete with an all-important vent. | Image: InnerSloth

Among Us developer InnerSloth has used the first post from a newly established Twitter account for the game to tease a new map. “Here’s a special look at the new Among Us map,” the developer tweeted, before hinting that more information would be revealed during The Game Awards on December 10th. Among Us is nominated for two awards at this year’s show, “Best Multiplayer,” and “Best Mobile Game.”

The new map is set to be the game’s fourth, joining the three that are already available. Each has a different layout, and have big implications for how matches play out. The new screenshot doesn’t give too many hints about the overall layout of the unannounced map, but shows what appears to be a large cockpit area, complete with a few screens and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Game Awards The Game Awards

These Are the Game Awards’ 2020 Game of the Year Nominees [Video]

These Are the Game Awards’ 2020 Game of the Year Nominees

The nominations for Geoff Keighley's Game Awards were announced on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

'The Last of Us Part II' leads video game nominees for next month's The Game Awards

 Two Sony PlayStation exclusives, 'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Ghost of Tsushima' are top-nominated video games for next month's The Game Awards.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

DSP’s Need Full Transparency: Simpli.fi’s Prioleau [Video]

DSP’s Need Full Transparency: Simpli.fi’s Prioleau

Connected TV has the ability to target TV ads at the household level - but, because households in a given area are often similar, often what that means is that ad buyers target local areas by proxy...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:38Published
Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida [Video]

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge. . The charge is one count of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite [Video]

Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite

Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Alert: Pfizer seeking U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 shot, starting process that could bring some doses as early as next month

 NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer seeking U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 shot, starting process that could bring some doses as early as next month.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Khaleej TimesChicagoTribuneSky News

Disney+ Drops 'Godmothered' Trailer Starring Jillian Bell & Isla Fisher - Watch Now!

 The first trailer for the upcoming Christmas comedy Godmothered has been released ahead of its debut on Disney+ next month! Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell star in...
Just Jared

66524644

 Ministers have been told to shift away from the "all or nothing" approach to lockdown when the current one ends next month.
Express and Star