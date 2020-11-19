Among Us developer teases new map for next month
The screenshot appears to show a cockpit, complete with an all-important vent. | Image: InnerSloth
Among Us developer InnerSloth has used the first post from a newly established Twitter account for the game to tease a new map. “Here’s a special look at the new Among Us map,” the developer tweeted, before hinting that more information would be revealed during The Game Awards on December 10th. Among Us is nominated for two awards at this year’s show, “Best Multiplayer,” and “Best Mobile Game.”
The new map is set to be the game’s fourth, joining the three that are already available. Each has a different layout, and have big implications for how matches play out. The new screenshot doesn’t give too many hints about the overall layout of the unannounced map, but shows what appears to be a large cockpit area, complete with a few screens and...
