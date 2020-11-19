Global  
 

Apple Music Awards name Artist of the Year and more; will hold a week of special performances

9to5Mac Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Apple has today announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards. Hip-hop artist Lil Baby took top billing, named Artist of the Year. Other categories were Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year.

Apple has also promised a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more in early December …

