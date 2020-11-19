Massive Indigenous-owned solar farm opens in remote northern Alberta community Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

An Indigenous-owned solar farm in remote northeast Alberta, branded the largest project of its kind in Canada, celebrated its grand opening this week with the promise of increased renewable energy independence for a community long reliant on diesel. 👓 View full article

