Massive Indigenous-owned solar farm opens in remote northern Alberta community

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
An Indigenous-owned solar farm in remote northeast Alberta, branded the largest project of its kind in Canada, celebrated its grand opening this week with the promise of increased renewable energy independence for a community long reliant on diesel.
