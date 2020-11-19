Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale starts early with 40% off sitewide with deals from $8
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale starts early with *40% off* sitewide and deals starting at* $8*. Prices are as marked. This is a great time to take advantage of deals before things sell out for Black Friday. Find price drops on jeans, jackets, shirts, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Straight Rigid Jeans that are marked down to *$21*. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $35. This style is infused with stretch to promote comfort and you can wear them with boots or sneakers alike. They’re also tag-free and you can choose from two color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.
