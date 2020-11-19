L.O.L. Surprise gifts up to 30% off at Amazon from $7: Dolls, playsets, and more
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High Surprise, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. With deals starting from just *$7*, this is great opportunity to knock some gifts for the kids off your list ahead of the Black Friday craze. There’s no telling how long stock will last come next week, and with such notable deals already available, it might be smart to score some now. Dolls, playsets, surprise boxes, and more are all on tap here. Head below for our top picks from the sale.