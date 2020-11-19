Amazon takes 30% off David Archy underwear, t-shirts, more from $17 Prime shipped, today only
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *30% off* David Archy apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the 3-Pack V-Neck Breathable T-Shirts for* $30 shipped*. That’s over 30% off the regular rate of $45 and it’s an Amazon all-time low. These shirts will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe and they can be worn year-round. The breathable knit material is moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortable and each shirt is tag-less. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.
Amazon Launches
Online Pharmacy Service.
Amazon has announced their entry
into the $300 billion pharmacy market
with a new service called Amazon Pharmacy. .
Customers over the age of 18
in 45 states will now be able
to order prescription medication
for home delivery.
Hawaii, Illinois,...