9 Best Electric Cars To Buy In The U.S. In 2020 Instead Of Gasoline Cars
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Nowadays, picking the best among electric cars has become as difficult as choosing an ICE vehicle. Especially when you are looking for one in a country like the U.S., which is quite rich in some of the best electric car makers. We are living in the 21st century, and it’s an era where electric cars […]
UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline
and Diesel Cars by 2030.
The U.K. initially planned to ban the sale of new cars
that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035. .
On Wednesday, the U.K. government
announced plans to move up the timeline.
Now, the sale of fossil fuel-powered
cars will end five...