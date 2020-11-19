Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hitman developers are working on a James Bond game

The Verge Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Hitman developers are working on a James Bond gameIO Interactive, the developer behind the Hitman series, is working on a James Bond video game, it announced today. The news came with a short teaser today for “Project 007,” a new game coming to “a console and computer screen near you.”

The Danish studio is best known for the stealth series Hitman and third-person shooter Kane and Lynch games — arguably the two genres that would best encompass any James Bond story. IO is collaborating with MGM, Eon Productions, and Delphi to create a “wholly original Bond story exclusively as a video game.” The game is currently in active development for “modern systems and platforms.”

In a prepared statement, IO CEO Hakan Abrak called it “the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

IO...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

IO Interactive


Hitman (franchise) Video game series


Eon Productions Eon Productions Film production company known for producing the James Bond film series

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational [Video]

Top 10 Times Game Developers Got Confrontational

The video game industry has seen its fair share of confrontational encounters! For this list, we’re looking at some of the times where game developers snapped back at fans, media, or even their..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:57Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron James winning his 4th MVP in 17 years is incredible | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron James winning his 4th MVP in 17 years is incredible | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business in Game 6, cruising to a 106-93 win in a game that was never in doubt. It’s the Lakers 17th NBA title and LeBron’s 4th. LeBron James finished the game with..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published
Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED

Jimmy Butler came out swinging in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and tonight in Game 4 he is hoping to lead the Miami Heat to a 2-2 series. But Chris Broussard believes Butler's jabs may have motivated..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

New James Bond game coming from Hitman developers

New James Bond game coming from Hitman developers
Polygon