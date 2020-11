Hitman developers are working on a James Bond game

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

IO Interactive, the developer behind the Hitman series, is working on a James Bond video game, it announced today. The news came with a short teaser today for “Project 007,” a new game coming to “a console and computer screen near you.”The Danish studio is best known for the stealth series Hitman and third-person shooter Kane and Lynch games — arguably the two genres that would best encompass any James Bond story. IO is collaborating with MGM, Eon Productions, and Delphi to create a “wholly original Bond story exclusively as a video game.” The game is currently in active development for “modern systems and platforms.”In a prepared statement, IO CEO Hakan Abrak called it “the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”IO...