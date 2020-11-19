Intel’s new laptop is designed to help small companies take on HP and Dell
Intel NUC M15 laptop.
The NUC M15 is a premium productivity laptop meant to compete with the XPS and Spectre computers of the world
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Intel American semiconductor chip manufacturer
Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Pixelmator Pro gets update for M1 MacsPixelmator
Pixelmator has announced Pixelmator Pro 2.0, the newest update to the image-editing software Pixelmator Pro. The app will be available..
The Verge
Google is launching a native version of Chrome for Apple’s Arm Macs on WednesdayPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Google plans to release a version of Chrome that will run natively on Apple’s new Macs with Arm-based processors..
The Verge
Microsoft Pluton is a new processor with Xbox-like security for Windows PCsMicrosoft is creating a new security chip that’s designed to protect future Windows PCs. Microsoft Pluton is a security processor that is built directly into..
The Verge
Hewlett-Packard American information technology company
Dell American multinational computer technology corporation
Dell XPS Line of high performance computers manufactured by Dell
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources