Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The UK’s biggest game retailer blames PS5 size for launch delivery delays

The Verge Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The UK’s biggest game retailer blames PS5 size for launch delivery delaysPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The UK’s biggest game retailer, Game, is blaming the size of the PS5 and the number of consoles in the UK market for delivery delays. Sony launched its PS5 in the UK and across Europe today, but the launch hasn’t gone smoothly for all Game customers.

“Due to the volume of PlayStation 5’s in the UK market and the size of the product, the launch has led to UK wide delivery challenges for all retailers and couriers,” says Game in a statement to affected customers. Game lays the blame on its delivery partner, Yodel, for having capacity issues in its delivery network.

Game’s message to some PS5 customers.

The PS5 is the biggest game console in modern history, and the packaging for the console isn’t small, either. While...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Video game Video game Electronic game that involves a user interface and visual feedback


Related videos from verified sources

Video games hard to find [Video]

Video games hard to find

Some consoles are hard to find after a major launch this holiday season

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:47Published
PUBG Mobile India launch officially announced, what changes should gamers expect?|Oneindia News [Video]

PUBG Mobile India launch officially announced, what changes should gamers expect?|Oneindia News

A big reason for the Indian PUBG lovers to rejoice as PUBG Mobile has finally revealed their plans of a re-launch in India but players should expect a new 'tailored' experience within the game. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to death threats after third delay [Video]

Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to death threats after third delay

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of 2020.but between the delays and the allegations of labor abuse at CD Projekt Red, it has had a rocky development cycle.CD Projekt Red has now announced a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published