The UK’s biggest game retailer blames PS5 size for launch delivery delays
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The UK’s biggest game retailer, Game, is blaming the size of the PS5 and the number of consoles in the UK market for delivery delays. Sony launched its PS5 in the UK and across Europe today, but the launch hasn’t gone smoothly for all Game customers.
“Due to the volume of PlayStation 5’s in the UK market and the size of the product, the launch has led to UK wide delivery challenges for all retailers and couriers,” says Game in a statement to affected customers. Game lays the blame on its delivery partner, Yodel, for having capacity issues in its delivery network.
Game’s message to some PS5 customers.
The PS5 is the biggest game console in modern history, and the packaging for the console isn’t small, either. While...
