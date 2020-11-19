Global  
 

GoWISE's 12.7-Qt. Air Fryer Oven hits Amazon low at $90 shipped (Today only)

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 November 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 12.7-quart GoWISE USA Deluxe 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Oven for *$89.99 shipped*. Originally $230 and currently on sale for $170 direct, this model typically fetches between $127 and as much as $140 or so at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. Well, if you’re looking for a giant air fryer meets countertop oven for a large family, it doesn’t get much better at this price. Along with handling all of your air frying needs, this thing can prepare entire roasts with its built-in rotisserie as well as being able to just cook up some veggies (and many other things). It comes with 10 accessories including the rotisserie hardware, mesh basket, oven rack, drip pan, steak cage, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Australian man sings catchy jingles about his air fryer

Australian man sings catchy jingles about his air fryer 03:15

 This man from Ghan, Australia, known as "Air Fryer Guy" on TikTok, is going viral after recording himself cooking recipes with his air fryer.

