Google rolls out iOS widgets for Gmail, Drive and Fit; says Calendar and Chrome coming soon

TechCrunch Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Google has updated its flagship iPhone apps with support for home screen widgets, a new feature of iOS 14. The company announced today it’s rolling out new widgets for Gmail, Google Drive, Google Fit and soon, Google Calendar and Google Chrome, in order to put useful information on the home screen or to provide quick […]
