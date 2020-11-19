Global  
 

The first post-launch 'Avengers' hero arrives on December 8th

engadget Thursday, 19 November 2020
Marvel’s Avengers will get its first post-launch hero on December 8th. That’s when Kate Barton (aka Hawkeye) will join the lineup as part of a free update. Crystal Dynamics previously aimed to add the character in October, but it pushed back those pl...
