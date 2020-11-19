Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 12 mini, text messaging, more
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Apple has released iOS 14.2.1 to the public today, bringing notable bug fixes for MMS messages, hearing devices, and lock screen responsiveness on the iPhone 12 mini. Head below for the full release notes.
In fact, iOS 14.2.1 is *only available* to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
