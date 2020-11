PayPal launches a GoFundMe competitor with limits

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge PayPal announced a new fundraising service called “Generosity Network” that seems poised to take on GoFundMe , part of PayPal’s continued expansion into financial services it’s been missing until now. The service allows you to set up a fundraising page and process donations through PayPal’s payment platform. Transaction fees are waived on donations made with credit and debit cards, but according to TechCrunch , PayPal does intend to charge eventually.Generosity Network seems as easy to use as GoFundMe, but unlike the popular platform, it limits the length of campaigns to 30 days and caps the total amount of donations you’re able to collect at $20,000. The service can be used by individuals, businesses, and organizations, provided they...