Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

[Update: Wider launch] Google Meet rolling out support for up to 100 breakout rooms per call

9to5Google Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
As previewed in August, Google Meet is now rolling out breakout rooms. At launch, it’s only available to Enterprise for Education customers and meant to aid distance learning.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Launches Meet Breakout Rooms [Video]

Google Launches Meet Breakout Rooms

Google Launches Meet Breakout Rooms

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:26Published