[Update: Wider launch] Google Meet rolling out support for up to 100 breakout rooms per call
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
As previewed in August, Google Meet is now rolling out breakout rooms. At launch, it’s only available to Enterprise for Education customers and meant to aid distance learning.
