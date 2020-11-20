Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $5 movies, more

Global  
 

9to5Mac Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
We’re a week away from Black Friday proper but the deals are already starting to roll in today. Apple is heading into the weekend with a huge TV show sale with a number of iconic titles discounted as complete series bundles. You’ll also find a selection of movies on sale, as well, on top of this week’s earlier bundle promotion that’s still on-going. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: LITTLE DID YOU KNOW Trailer

LITTLE DID YOU KNOW Trailer 01:00

 LITTLE DID YOU KNOW - Series Teaser Trailer LITTLE DID YOU KNOW is David McGillivray’s new chat show, premiering on November 23rd at 6pm. Then every Monday at the same time. Subscribe now and turn on notifications to be first to watch. . . . No stranger to controversy, McG comes to YouTube...

