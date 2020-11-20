Global  
 

TOMS Black Friday Preview Event takes 35% off your purchase: Boots, slippers, more

9to5Toys Friday, 20 November 2020
TOMS is currently having its Black Friday Preview Event that’s offering* 35% off* your entire purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Score deals on popular boots, sneakers, slippers, and more, just in time for the holiday. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ashland Leather Boots. This style is very versatile to dress up or down and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. You can choose from three color options and they’re waterproof, which is nice for fall and winter weather. Better yet, they’re currently on sale for *$110*, which is $60 off the original rate. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens - Published
News video: Target Black Friday Deals Are Starting Earlier Than Ever: Here's What to Shop

Target Black Friday Deals Are Starting Earlier Than Ever: Here's What to Shop 01:05

 The retailer will offer nearly 1 million more discounted items than in 2019 during its weeklong Black Friday sales event.

