Microsoft and Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads
Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
Microsoft and Apple are working together so the new Xbox Series X and Series S controllers will work on iPhones and iPads. Currently, the new controllers are not officially supported in iOS or iPadOS, but Apple says “Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.”
This isn’t the first time the two companies have had to work on improving Xbox controller support. Apple worked with Microsoft to add support for the Xbox Elite 2 controller and the Xbox Adaptive Controller to iOS 14 earlier this year. The support debuted nearly a year after the Elite 2’s release, though.
It’s not clear how long it will take Apple to certify the new Series X controllers, but...
