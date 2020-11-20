Treat yourself to surround sound with Logitech’s Z606 5.1 Speaker System: $89 (Save 31%) Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Bluetooth Speaker System for *$88.99 shipped*. That’s up to $41 off and is a tie for the best price we’ve tracked since February. Once you’ve added Logitech’s speaker system to your setup, you’re bound to feel more immersed than ever. It’ll come in handy for all sorts of entertainment ranging from movies to music, games, and more. Bluetooth is onboard, allowing you to skip tethered connectivity to your primary output device. It also happens to look great, which you can get a feel for in our full review. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



