Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live! Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Maker, Zelda, more

9to5Toys Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Well, the holiday game deals are kicking off earlier than usual this year and we now have the first batch of Nintendo Black Friday game deals. Many of the titles Nintendo advertised at $40 in its 2020 Black Friday ad have now gone live at Amazon, Walmart, and Target, alongside a host of other top-notch Nintendo Switch games. Head below the fold for a closer look at this year’s best Nintendo Black Friday game deals. 

