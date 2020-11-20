The Best Antivirus for macOS Catalina Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

While Big Sur is the latest and greatest version of macOS today, the experts over at AV-TEST have recently conducted new research to determine the best security products for Catalina. "Even MacOS can really use some reinforcement through antivirus software. After all, the amount of malware samples strictly targeting Macs are growing day by day. The number of malware samples registered by AV-TEST ranged between 50,000 and 100,000 over the past two years. Now it is already at 700,000, and we still haven't reached the end of 2020," AV-TEST explains. The September 2020 round of security tests included a total of five different products for home users and five more for business computers. All software applications were evaluated in three different categories, namely protection, performance, and usability, with a maximum of 6 points for each test. "The test is divided...

