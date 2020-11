My favorite new Mandalorian character is a crew member who couldn’t get out of the shot

Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Game of Thrones editors may not have caught a coffee cup, and editors missed a water bottle in a Downton Abbey promotion photo, but my favorite accidental addition to a show is the crew member who made their way into the most recent Mandalorian episode.The crew member — we have to assume they’re a crew member, but The Verge has reached out to Disney for more information — appears at approximately 18:54 in The Mandalorian’s “Chapter 12” episode. Consider this your warning for light spoilers ahead.The scene in question features Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune ( Gina Carano ), the Mandalorian (aka, Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal ), and the blue criminal from the series’ very first episode taking on a batch of stormtroopers....