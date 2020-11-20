My favorite new Mandalorian character is a crew member who couldn’t get out of the shot
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Game of Thrones editors may not have caught a coffee cup, and editors missed a water bottle in a Downton Abbey promotion photo, but my favorite accidental addition to a show is the crew member who made their way into the most recent Mandalorian episode.
The crew member — we have to assume they’re a crew member, but The Verge has reached out to Disney for more information — appears at approximately 18:54 in The Mandalorian’s “Chapter 12” episode. Consider this your warning for light spoilers ahead.
The scene in question features Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), the Mandalorian (aka, Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal), and the blue criminal from the series’ very first episode taking on a batch of stormtroopers....
Game of Thrones editors may not have caught a coffee cup, and editors missed a water bottle in a Downton Abbey promotion photo, but my favorite accidental addition to a show is the crew member who made their way into the most recent Mandalorian episode.
The crew member — we have to assume they’re a crew member, but The Verge has reached out to Disney for more information — appears at approximately 18:54 in The Mandalorian’s “Chapter 12” episode. Consider this your warning for light spoilers ahead.
The scene in question features Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), the Mandalorian (aka, Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal), and the blue criminal from the series’ very first episode taking on a batch of stormtroopers....
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Mandalorian (character) Star Wars character
The Mandalorian’s new episode questions what a Mandalorian actually isLucasfilm Ltd.
What makes a Mandalorian a Mandalorian?
It’s a question that’s becoming increasingly important on The Mandalorian..
The Verge
Gina Carano American actress and MMA fighter
'The Mandalorian' fans call for Gina Carano's exit over anti-mask tweets
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Cara Dune Star Wars character
Pedro Pascal Chilean-American actor
Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Carl Weathers American actor and football player
Related news from verified sources