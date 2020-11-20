NASA to launch satellite to track rising sea levels
This illustration shows the rear of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft in orbit above Earth with its deployable solar panels extended. As the world’s latest ocean-monitoring satellite, it is launching on Nov. 21, 2020, to collect the most accurate data yet on global sea level and how our oceans are rising in response to climate change. | Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA plans to launch a satellite tomorrow that will follow the effects of climate change on the world’s oceans and gather data to improve weather forecasts. The satellite will continue NASA’s three decades-long work to document rising sea levels and will give scientists a more precise view of the coastlines than they’ve ever had from space.
"“The best front seat view on the oceans is from space”"
“The best front seat view on the oceans is from space,” says Thomas Zurbuchen, head of science at NASA.
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. NASA’s live coverage of the event will start at 8:45AM PT on its website, with the launch expected to take place...
