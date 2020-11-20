WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive works with Series S/X, PlayStation 5, more: $100 (Reg. $125)

Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Best Buy is offering the WD_BLACK P10 5TB USB 3.0 Game Drive for *$99.99 shipped*. For comparison, Amazon offers the same drive at $125 and today’s deal matches the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. While both Series X and PlayStation 5 utilize faster NVMe storage drives, if you’re wanting to play previous-generation titles than a standard hard drive is the perfect storage medium. Your 1TB of internal storage is at a premium and should be reserved for next-generation games, so utilizing a drive like the WD_BLACK P10 is a great way to enjoy titles both old and new. With 5TB of storage, WD says that it can hold up to 125 games, depending on which titles you download. Rated 4.8/5 stars, and if you want to learn more, we went hands-on with the Xbox-specific version of this drive last year.



