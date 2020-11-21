Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive with under-display camera
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () Samsung has already started working on its next Galaxy S flagship smartphone. Besides developing the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is reportedly working on its next generation foldable phone dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung is said to release the next foldable phone in the third quarter of 2021. There’s no official confirmation but the company […]
