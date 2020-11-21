Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive with under-display camera

BGR India Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Samsung has already started working on its next Galaxy S flagship smartphone. Besides developing the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is reportedly working on its next generation foldable phone dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung is said to release the next foldable phone in the third quarter of 2021. There’s no official confirmation but the company […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Affordable Android but a lackluster screen [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Affordable Android but a lackluster screen

The Galaxy Tab A7 is currently on sale for a mere $155, making it a competitor for Amazon's Kindle Fire 10 HD. The Tab A7 feels remarkably well built for that price, but it's held back by an LCD screen..

Credit: Engadget Review [Engadget AOL]     Duration: 06:55Published
NASA Says Our Galaxy Holds at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets [Video]

NASA Says Our Galaxy Holds at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets

NASA Says , Our Galaxy Holds , at Least 300 Million Potentially Habitable Planets. For many years, scientists around the world have studied data from the Kepler Space Telescope. Kepler spent nine..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
Samsung may launch flagship phone early - sources [Video]

Samsung may launch flagship phone early - sources

Samsung Electronics may launch its next flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple, three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime – Camera Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

 Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also...
BGR India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy F41 – Check Out Comparison in Price, Specs, Features, Camera, and Other Details

 Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment,...
BGR India

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20/Ultra falls to new lows at up to $300 off, more from $700

 Microsoft is currently discounting Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note20/Ultra lineup headlined by the Note20 Ultra 128GB at *$999.99*. Typically fetching $1,300,...
9to5Toys