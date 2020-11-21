Play World of Warcraft: Shadowlands with AMD’s 20.11.2 Radeon Graphics Driver Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

AMD has announced the availability of a new version of its Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition Graphics driver, namely the 20.11.2 (20.45.01.18) package, which includes compatibility with the latest Radeon RX 6800 Series cards that aim at the best 4k gaming experience. Besides this, the current release also adds support for the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands title, adds Radeon Boost feature for Fortnite, Warframe, Fallout 76, The Witcher 3, and Sniper Elite 4 games, and includes a new Vulkan extension (VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate). Moreover, the 20.11.2 build resolves graphical glitches and custom fan settings issues seen on Radeon RX 500 series GPUs, improves Xuan-Yuan Sword VII performance on Radeon RX 5700 series cards, and fixes Far Cry Primal corruptions seen on Radeon RX 5000 series products. However, this update might still experience a few bugs when playing Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of...

