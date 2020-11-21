Clean up the yard with the WORX TriVAC 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum at $69, more
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of WORX leaf blowers and accessories at *up to 30% off*. Our favorite is the TriVAC 12A Electric 3-in-1 Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum (WG512) for *$69.29 shipped*. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in new condition. While spring and summer are officially gone, fall is here for the next few weeks. This 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum is a must for cleaning up the yard. While normal blowers just move leaves around, this unique model will suck them up into a bag and mulch them, giving you a much cleaner landscape. Plus, given that it’s electric, there’s no gas or oil to worry about. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Looking for something else? Well, head on over to Amazon where the other WORX deals are listed.
