This week’s top stories: the new Google Pay, Android TV on Windows PCs, more

9to5Google Saturday, 21 November 2020
*In this week’s top stories:* Google Pay gets a massive overhaul and a new app, Android TV unofficially arrives in a way that’s perfect for older Windows PCs, Nvidia Shield TV gets an update, and more.

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Google Pay Gets a Redesign to Take on Venmo and Mint

Google Pay Gets a Redesign to Take on Venmo and Mint 01:03

 Google Pay Gets a Redesign to Take on Venmo and Mint . On Wednesday, a new version of the app was launched, . allowing users to manage budgets, open bank accounts and send peer-to-peer payments. Google partnered with Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union to offer its "Plex" mobile...

