|
|
Xbox Series X/S vs. PlayStation 5: Our launch-month verdict
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Which new console is worth your hundreds? Our direct comparison offers an answer.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets serious about Norse mythology
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has released a new video about the importance of Norse mythology in its narrative.The video, which is narrated by Ubisoft’s Darby McDevitt, expands on the historical..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:01Published
|
NBA 2K21 adds unskippable ads to the game and fans aren't happy
NBA 2K21 now has ads running during its pre-game loading screens.These ads, which have been added a month after the game’s release, cannot be skipped and even prevent players from editing their..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57Published
|
Top 10 Changes to Expect From-Next Gen Consoles
PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are almost here! For this list, we’re looking at the biggest changes you can anticipate as the gaming industry heads into the next generation of home consoles.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:53Published
|