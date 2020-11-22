Global  
 

Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followers

The Verge Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followersPhoto by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio is the first TikTok creator to hit 100 million followers. She’s the first by some distance, too — only two other creators have cracked 50 million. On TikTok, that makes her more than twice as big as Will Smith, three times as big as The Rock, four times as big as Selena Gomez, and five times as big as Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande.

It also means she reached 100 million subscribers in record time. On YouTube, it took 14 years before any channel hit 100 million. D’Amelio only started posting to TikTok in May 2019, and the app has only been available (under its current branding, at least) since August 2018.

"TikTok doesn’t have many opportunities for creators to make money"

It’s a huge milestone for both her and the app, but...
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1M followers after personal chef video backlash 01:51

 Charli D'Amelio — who boasts the highest follower count on TikTok — appears to be the latest celebrity to be canceled. The 16-year-old lost 1 million followers after a cringeworthy dinner-table disagreement went viral.

