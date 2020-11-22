Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New trailers: One Night in Miami, Chaos Walking, Justice League, and more

The Verge Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
New trailers: One Night in Miami, Chaos Walking, Justice League, and moreOne Night in Miami | Amazon Prime Video

I am currently suffering from The Crown withdrawal after finishing Season 4, and (like pretty much everyone) predicting we’ll see Emmy nominations for Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles). Also I’m very on board with this suggestion that Erin Doherty deserves her own Princess Anne spinoff series (please get on this asap, Netflix). She’s spectacular.

I’m not quite ready to commit to a new streaming series yet so went to the backlog of movies I have queued up; I tried to get into Queen’s Gambit but honestly, I don’t get the hype about that movie, the dialogue is so clunky. I even went so far as to open an actual physical book yesterday (lol) before restarting Season 1 of The Crown (hi Claire Foy and John...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Erin Doherty British actress

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding [Video]

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Chaos Walking (film) Chaos Walking (film)


Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon workers in Germany set to strike again to disrupt Black Friday orders

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A trade union has called on workers at an Amazon warehouse in Germany to hold their second strike in a week in..
The Verge
Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue [Video]

Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue

On Saturday, Netflix said it would declare more than $1.3 billion in UK revenue. The news is likely to put pressure on other tech giants like Amazon and Google many of which use tax jurisdictions to their favor. Business Insider reports Netflix has about 50 productions based in the UK, including "The Crown" and "The Witcher." Variety reports Netflix is planning to double UK spending.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals: save big on cases, Apple Pencils and more Cyber Monday ...

 Whether you've indulged in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday iPad deals, or already own an Apple tablet, these iPad accessory deals are sure to prove useful. You..
WorldNews

Zappos ex-boss and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, dies after house fire

 Tony Hsieh led online retailer Zappos, acquired by Amazon, and helped transform central Las Vegas.
BBC News

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

 Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos has died, the company confirmed Saturday. Hsieh retired from..
The Verge

The Crown (TV series) The Crown (TV series) Historical drama television series

Margaret Thatcher biographer on what "The Crown" gets right and wrong

 Actress Gillian Anderson is earning stellar reviews for her portrayal of Thatcher, reintroducing the polarizing figure and her legacy to a new generation.
CBS News

Margaret Thatcher: Legacy of the U.K.'s first female prime minister

 U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher left office three decades ago Saturday. Actress Gillian Anderson's portrayal of the controversial leader in Netflix's "The..
CBS News

'The Crown' Season 4 fact check: Historian explains what really happened with Charles and Diana

 Does the Queen have a favorite child? How bad was Charles and Diana's marriage? We asked a historian all about "The Crown" Season 4.
USATODAY.com

Gillian Anderson Gillian Anderson American actress

WATCH: This TikToker's Margaret Thatcher impression will leave you in stitches

 While many have been binge watching the fourth season of “The Crown”, many viewers have been in awe of Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of former British prime..
WorldNews
'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR News

Gillian Anderson, Peter Morgan and Olivia Colman dissect the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and the Queen throughout the fourth season of 'The Crown.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:44Published

Josh O'Connor Josh O'Connor English film, television, and theatre actor

Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News [Video]

Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin tell The Hollywood Reporter why the Netflix hit will not include Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which enraptured 750 million viewers around the world.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:16Published
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana [Video]

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:21Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest on "Let Them All Talk"

 Three remarkable actress – Academy Award-winners Meryl Streep and Dianne Wiest, and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen – share the screen in a new film by..
CBS News

“Sunday Morning” Matinee: “Cheek to Cheek”

 To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the classic Irving Berlin musical “Top Hat,” Emmy-nominated choreographer Chloé Arnold and Maud Arnold, both of..
CBS News
Comedian Jon Stewart to host Apple TV+ series [Video]

Comedian Jon Stewart to host Apple TV+ series

Jon Stewart will host a current-affairs series for Apple's subscription video service. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:16Published

Charles, Prince of Wales Charles, Prince of Wales Member of British royal family

Prince Charles Agrees with Gates – Reduce the World Population

 Prince Charles is no longer fi9t to become King. The Queen should remove him now from any path to the crown....
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘time of grief: report

 Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greatly during the months following their miscarriage
Upworthy Also reported by •HNGNNew Zealand Herald

Prince Charles & Duchess Camilla Mute Twitter After Receiving ‘Crown’ Backlash

 Fans of Netflix series The Crown — which presents a fictionalized storyline based on the Royal Family’s doings — may be taking things just a tad too...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •UpworthyHNGNNew Zealand HeraldGloucester Citizen

Princess Diana was ‘traumatised after Prince Charless public insult

 The infamous moment occurred before Prince Charles and Princess Diana were even married
Upworthy Also reported by •New Zealand Herald