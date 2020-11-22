New trailers: One Night in Miami, Chaos Walking, Justice League, and more

Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue



On Saturday, Netflix said it would declare more than $1.3 billion in UK revenue. The news is likely to put pressure on other tech giants like Amazon and Google many of which use tax jurisdictions to their favor. Business Insider reports Netflix has about 50 productions based in the UK, including "The Crown" and "The Witcher." Variety reports Netflix is planning to double UK spending.

